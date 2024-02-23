LETTER: Back off President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In response to your Feb. 11 editorial on President Joe Biden’s mental acuity:

Presidents are not super humans. President Joe Biden is a caring, kind and responsible person. He loves his country over power and party. He loves his family and the people of the United States, with the exception of criminals and political hacks. President Biden is four years older than Donald Trump, and so what? He does more and has done more for the U.S. citizen than Mr. Trump ever did. Attorney General Merrick Garland should have been fired, and special counsel Robert Hur is wrong, as he has been proven.

Your editorial is so wrong and just an opinion. Mr. Trump has made so many gaffes that I can’t even count them.