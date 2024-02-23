54°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Back off President Joe Biden

Mary Ann Toth Las Vegas
February 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In response to your Feb. 11 editorial on President Joe Biden’s mental acuity:

Presidents are not super humans. President Joe Biden is a caring, kind and responsible person. He loves his country over power and party. He loves his family and the people of the United States, with the exception of criminals and political hacks. President Biden is four years older than Donald Trump, and so what? He does more and has done more for the U.S. citizen than Mr. Trump ever did. Attorney General Merrick Garland should have been fired, and special counsel Robert Hur is wrong, as he has been proven.

Your editorial is so wrong and just an opinion. Mr. Trump has made so many gaffes that I can’t even count them.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump civil judgment a fraud
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Most if not all real estate developers needing to borrow money inflate their assets in hope of getting more money.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: Don’t blame ranked-choice voting
Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas

We need voter education immediately before our June and November elections to ensure Nevada voters are not disenfranchised due to the change to universal mail-in voting.

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Biden leans on Israel again
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

On the one hand Biden touts U.S. support for our ally Israel, while on the other he criticizes Israel to pander for votes from the far left and Arab Americans.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Democrats have mixed-up priorities
Don Perry Las Vegas

Rep. Titus should quit blaming Republicans for the complete chaos she and her party have created. I hope the House holds firm. No money unless there is true change at the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Putin and Trump two peas in a pod
Timothy Edison Las Vegas

Vladimir Putin has complete immunity for all actions taken while president. Oddly, today in the United States of America, we, too, have a president claiming complete immunity.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Guns over butter
S. Brooke Las Vegas

If you received a bill tomorrow from Uncle Sam demanding a check for $330 for every person in your household to fund these wars, how would you react?

(AP Photo/Matt York)
LETTER: The ‘reality’ of the border
Mike Edens Las Vegas

In his Monday letter “Reality TV,” Tim Cox seems to overlook a crucial element — a genuine sense of reality.

More stories
‘Storm has passed’: Union wants judge to end injunction over teacher strike
‘Storm has passed’: Union wants judge to end injunction over teacher strike
Metro releases details on fatal police shooting of man wielding swordlike blade
Metro releases details on fatal police shooting of man wielding swordlike blade
Community center aims to ‘change the narrative’ of North Las Vegas neighborhood
Community center aims to ‘change the narrative’ of North Las Vegas neighborhood
Metro motorcycle officer injured in 3-vehicle crash
Metro motorcycle officer injured in 3-vehicle crash
Billy Walters reveals whether his Super Bowl pick was a ‘head fake’
Billy Walters reveals whether his Super Bowl pick was a ‘head fake’
CCSD teacher arrested, accused of child abuse
CCSD teacher arrested, accused of child abuse