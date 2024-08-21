LETTER: Back to school means watch out for kids

I get it. With school back in session, we need to be aware of children going to school and follow all the rules. But how about children and adults doing their part?

I was taught to look both ways before crossing the street, to cross only at a crosswalk and to wait for the “walk” signal (now a person symbol) to cross at a light. I see parents walking their children to school crossing in the middle of the street without looking, ignoring “no parking” signs, double parking to allow children to exit and not looking both ways before crossing the street. Children have to be taught these things. Who’s supposed to do this, the crossing guards? Not their job.

Parents take some responsibility. I was born in the late 1950s and had a single mother. She took the time to teach me how to cross a street while holding down a full-time job. And everyone needs to stay off the phone and pay attention.