Letters

LETTER: Back to school means watch out for kids

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nanette Shahbaz Las Vegas
August 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I get it. With school back in session, we need to be aware of children going to school and follow all the rules. But how about children and adults doing their part?

I was taught to look both ways before crossing the street, to cross only at a crosswalk and to wait for the “walk” signal (now a person symbol) to cross at a light. I see parents walking their children to school crossing in the middle of the street without looking, ignoring “no parking” signs, double parking to allow children to exit and not looking both ways before crossing the street. Children have to be taught these things. Who’s supposed to do this, the crossing guards? Not their job.

Parents take some responsibility. I was born in the late 1950s and had a single mother. She took the time to teach me how to cross a street while holding down a full-time job. And everyone needs to stay off the phone and pay attention.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Numbers highlight Bidenflation
Mark Vincent Las Vegas

It brings back memories of James Carville coining the 1992 campaign phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Blame the government for inflation
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Politicians keep saying that inflation is caused by price gouging. The opposite is a far more likely scenario.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Joe Biden, working to make life better for Americans
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

Seniors now get free vaccinations. Insulin is capped at $35 per month. The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act removed the ban and allows Medicare to begin negotiating all drug prices starting in 2026.

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Kamala makes many promises in Las Vegas
Craig Larson Mesquite

Where has she been the last three and a half years? If Ms. Harris were to initiate her fixes now, she would have my vote.