Letters

LETTER: Bad cops get all the publicity

Bruce Feher Las Vegas
March 3, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Your Monday article, “Retired Metro employees talk ideals, ordeals” made some interesting points. Unfortunately, there will always be people who are hateful against others for whatever reason. Sad but true.

Overall, it seems that the Metropolitan Police Department does a decent job in how they treat employees, and that’s a good thing. But there is always room for improvement. It appears that our new sheriff, Kevin McMahill, understands this, and that’s a good thing, too.

The piece also brought up that police departments are having difficulties with recruiting. This is not surprising considering all the negative press officers receive. While citizens deserve to be treated fairly and with respect when possible, there are rotten apples.

That being said, while police malfeasance is unacceptable, rarely do you see any mention of the good things cops do — how many lives are saved, how many good deeds go unnoticed. How dangerous would communities be without our heroes in blue or beige? No, with all their faults — real and imagined — I believe our communities are better off because of them.

