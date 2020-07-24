LETTER: Bad taste

(The Associated Press)

I praise Goya CEO Bob Unanue for donating his company’s food to food banks in a time of great need. The Review-Journal’s Debra Saunders thinks the left is being “uncivil” by boycotting a Latino food products company whose CEO has praised a U.S president who is extremely uncivil to Latinos (Sunday commentary). Of course this leaves a bad taste in the mouths of many of the very people who would buy these products. What does Ms. Saunders expect?