LETTER: Badlands hits Las Vegas taxpayers between the eyes

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Feher Las Vegas
November 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

There is no doubt that Las Vegas city officials and staff screwed up on the Badlands fiasco (“Settlement highlights bureaucratic hubris,” Sunday editorial). Developer Yohan Lowie is entitled to what is rightfully his, but hard-working Las Vegas taxpayers will get it right between the eyes, again.

You point out that those responsible are unlikely to face any consequences. Sad, but probably true. While residents will never be made whole, perhaps those at fault should lose pensions and other benefits. This might make future “leaders” think twice before pulling another stunt like this.

