Letters

LETTER: Bailout for the Kennedy Center is justified

Marty Foster Las Vegas
April 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Victor Joecks’ March 25 column calling Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats “shameful” for submitting their own stimulus bill that included $35 million for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts shows the danger of reporting without facts and actual legwork.

The Kennedy Center is a federally funded facility that had to close its doors and lay off 800 people on March 17. Without an infusion of funds, it may not be able to reopen, which would affect Republicans and Democrats alike. The agreed-upon stimulus plan allocates $25 million for the center.

To make it sound like a liberal wish list is a slanted and woefully misleading view.

