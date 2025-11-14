LETTER: Ban members of Congress from flying during shutdown

Here we go again — another self-inflicted hardship on the American people. A 10 percent slowdown in the air traffic control system may not sound like much to Washington, but for a nation on the move, it’s a big deal. Delayed flights mean delayed commerce, missed connections and more economic frustration — all courtesy of Congress’s chronic incompetence.

Of course, lawmakers and their staff didn’t feel the pain. They were insulated from the chaos they created — cushioned by privilege and taxpayer-funded convenience. While ordinary Americans sat stranded in airports, Congress kept cruising above the clouds.

Here’s a thought: Let’s ground them. The FAA should ban members of Congress and their staff from flying until they can manage to govern responsibly. That would ease airport congestion — and keep their “stinkin’ thinking” contained to Capitol Hill instead of letting it drift coast to coast. Maybe a few long bus rides would finally give them time to think — clearly, for once.