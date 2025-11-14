61°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Ban members of Congress from flying during shutdown

AP Photo/David Goldman, File
AP Photo/David Goldman, File
More Stories
LETTER: What about Trump’s tax cuts for the rich?
LETTER: No leniency for shoplifters in Nevada
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Let’s stop worrying about Joe Biden
Nevada Department of Transportation
LETTER: Hey California, Nevada is open for business
Phil Winter Henderson
November 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Here we go again — another self-inflicted hardship on the American people. A 10 percent slowdown in the air traffic control system may not sound like much to Washington, but for a nation on the move, it’s a big deal. Delayed flights mean delayed commerce, missed connections and more economic frustration — all courtesy of Congress’s chronic incompetence.

Of course, lawmakers and their staff didn’t feel the pain. They were insulated from the chaos they created — cushioned by privilege and taxpayer-funded convenience. While ordinary Americans sat stranded in airports, Congress kept cruising above the clouds.

Here’s a thought: Let’s ground them. The FAA should ban members of Congress and their staff from flying until they can manage to govern responsibly. That would ease airport congestion — and keep their “stinkin’ thinking” contained to Capitol Hill instead of letting it drift coast to coast. Maybe a few long bus rides would finally give them time to think — clearly, for once.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: No leniency for shoplifters in Nevada
Paula A. Reber Las Vegas

Lawmakers should make all shoplifting a chargeable offense, and the perpetrator should face appropriate punishment.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Let’s stop worrying about Joe Biden
Eugene H. Humbert Pahrump

I find it disingenuous that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders is unable to concern herself with the recent events of the current resident of the White House and still obsesses over Joe Biden’s decline.

Nevada Department of Transportation
LETTER: Hey California, Nevada is open for business
Ken Kjelson Hollywood, California

Sure, companies moving from California to Nevada is a win-win for the companies and Nevada. But what about the employees?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Film tax subsidies and other Nevada handouts
Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks calls Nevada’s film tax credits “for suckers.” Maybe so, but if that’s true, there are a lot of other suckers sitting at the same table.

Zohran Mamdani. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS)
LETTER: NYC mayoral election signals trouble
Stuart J. Lipoff Las Vegas

History teaches us that the average age of the world’s greatest civilizations is about 200 years. So with our republic now going on about 250 years, perhaps there is reason for concern that we may be overdue for the end.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: So Aaron Ford wants to be governor?
Dennis Shinn Las Vegas

So Attorney General Aaron Ford wants to be our next governor. What has he accomplished as our attorney general?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A tribute to our veterans
Sharon Walling Boulder City

Saints walk among us. Those who earned a Medal of Honor, Bronze Star, Silver Star or Purple Heart because they valued someone else’s life more than their own.

MORE STORIES