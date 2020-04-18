LETTER: Ban on golf irks many Nevadans

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Recently, I’ve read comments about how annoyed people are with Gov. Steve Sisolak for closing down golf courses and other sports locations. As an avid golfer myself who plays several times a week under normal circumstances, I get it. But I’m willing to sacrifice that temporarily for the good of the community.

In the meantime, here’s a thought: Take one greens fee and contribute it to a local food bank or another worthwhile local charity. Even better, contribute your golf time toward helping out others in the community who are lacking far more important things than golf in their lives.

Last week, we helped nearly 1,000 families at a drive-through food distribution center (sponsored by Three Square), and we plan to do it several more times. Trust me, it was far more satisfying than playing golf.