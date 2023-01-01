LETTER: Banning Trump from running from office

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch. Two decades ago, President Bill Clinton delivered his State of the Union address before a nation transfixed by his impeachment. He didn’t use the I-word once. President Donald Trump is far from the first president to deliver a State of the Union address in a time of turmoil. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The final report of the Jan. 6 congressional committee recommends that Donald Trump be banned from holding public office. The committee claims authority for the canceling of Mr. Trump under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which permits disqualification from “future state or federal office” to those who give “aid or comfort to the enemies of the Constitution.”

It seems a bit ironic that a group which incessantly touted its commitment to preserving democracy would recommend banning candidates, thereby taking the anti-democratic action of preventing voters from voting for whoever they want.

But for all of us who suffered through the pathetic quality of candidates on the ballot in the recent midterm election, the idea of banning candidates has strong appeal. This canceling of candidates as aiders and abetters and “enemies of the Constitution” could clear the decks of office-seekers on both sides of the aisle and spare us from more than just Mr. Trump.

All the objectors to the Second Amendment could be canceled as constitutional enemies. An even larger group — those who promote the canceling of and denial of free speech to those with politically incorrect views — would be wiped from the slate of candidates as First Amendment enemies.

President Joe Biden has, himself, engaged in several overreaching mandates that are constitutionally questionable. Some have been overturned by the courts. Could he be declared an enemy of the Constitution and banned as a candidate?

Banning candidates may not be pure democracy, but who would deny that this assault on the people’s right to choose is better than … Biden versus Trump. Again.