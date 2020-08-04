LETTER: Barack Obama, Donald Trump and the economy

(Getty)

In response to Dana Rideout’s letter claiming that President Donald Trump ruined Barack Obama’s economy: How long was it Mr. Obama’s economy? Right up to the day the market crashed because of the Wuhan flu? Was it then Mr. Trump’s economy?

Truth be told, the president has little effect on the market. But if Joe Biden wins, it will be interesting to see how the market will fare under a socialist — i.e., communist — system.