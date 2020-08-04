98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Barack Obama, Donald Trump and the economy

Wick McLaren St. George, Utah
August 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated August 3, 2020 - 9:04 pm

In response to Dana Rideout’s letter claiming that President Donald Trump ruined Barack Obama’s economy: How long was it Mr. Obama’s economy? Right up to the day the market crashed because of the Wuhan flu? Was it then Mr. Trump’s economy?

Truth be told, the president has little effect on the market. But if Joe Biden wins, it will be interesting to see how the market will fare under a socialist — i.e., communist — system.

MOST READ
1
Man behind D Las Vegas tattoo-ban video ‘shocked’ by policy
Man behind D Las Vegas tattoo-ban video ‘shocked’ by policy
2
‘It’s really getting bad here:’ Summerlin nursing home deadliest in Nevada
‘It’s really getting bad here:’ Summerlin nursing home deadliest in Nevada
3
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
4
Player hits $99K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Player hits $99K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
5
Sisolak announces targeted coronavirus response
Sisolak announces targeted coronavirus response
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST