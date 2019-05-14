LETTER: Barack Obama, Donald Trump and the US economy

Conservatives need to concede that President Barack Obama inherited a recession, and his policies pulled us out of this abyss.

Conservatives need to concede that President Barack Obama inherited a recession, and his policies pulled us out of this abyss. Utilizing alternative facts, such as Eric Yaillen’s did (May 8 letter), represents an attempt at revisionist history.

To state that Obama rode an up-cycle economy is misleading. And to insinuate that Obama inherited an up-cycle economy is blatant fake news. About the only accurate statement in his letter was that President Donald Trump inherited an up-cycle economy — and that explains the economic miracle that the president proclaims.