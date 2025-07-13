LETTER: BBB equals Battling Big Bloat

In his Wednesday letter, Vince Coyle writes that the Big Beautiful Bill and its Medicaid reductions are effectively picking the pockets of the poor. A history of Medicaid, however, will show that it is simply an approach by the feds to help out those at or below the poverty line. But under President Joe Biden, that aid had been going to more than twice the number of people it was intended to — an approach right out of the Democrats playbook to buy votes. Now the BBB has brought Medicaid back to those for whom it was intended: a needed bite out of a bloated budget.