LETTER: Be mad at Congress for not passing laws

People need to quit whining about the U.S. Supreme Court. If our elected representatives and senators did their job and actually made laws, like they’re supposed to, very few of these issues would be in front of the court. Our elected officials continuously give up their power and responsibility to make laws to the courts.

This is all wrong. The House and Senate have the power to make laws. If you want to blame someone, your representatives and senators are to blame.

If people keep voting for Democrats and Republicans, things won’t change. History is clear, both parties will do anything to deny responsibility.