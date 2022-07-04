90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Be mad at Congress for not passing laws

Pete Rouches Las Vegas
July 3, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, ...
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

People need to quit whining about the U.S. Supreme Court. If our elected representatives and senators did their job and actually made laws, like they’re supposed to, very few of these issues would be in front of the court. Our elected officials continuously give up their power and responsibility to make laws to the courts.

This is all wrong. The House and Senate have the power to make laws. If you want to blame someone, your representatives and senators are to blame.

If people keep voting for Democrats and Republicans, things won’t change. History is clear, both parties will do anything to deny responsibility.

MOST READ
1
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
2
Station Casinos building new project in downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos building new project in downtown Las Vegas
3
Woman shoots, kills man who stabbed boyfriend at 7-Eleven, police say
Woman shoots, kills man who stabbed boyfriend at 7-Eleven, police say
4
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
5
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano hits a foul ball against the Kansas City Royals during the fi ...
LETTER: The Oakland A’s are poorly run
Mary Burdwell Henderson

I am as big a baseball fan as the next, but I am not willing to have a club here that has been poorly managed in their previous home.