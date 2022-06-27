98°F
LETTER: Be thankful you can actually buy gasoline

Royal Peterson Las Vegas
June 26, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this Oct. 24 2021, file photo, gas pump prices are posted on a sign at a Conoco stati ...
FILE - In this Oct. 24 2021, file photo, gas pump prices are posted on a sign at a Conoco station in southeast Denver. Americans’ opinions on the U.S. economy have soured noticeably in the past month, a new poll finds, as the cost of goods is rising nationwide, particularly gas prices. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

As someone old enough to have endured 1974 gas shortages and lines at pumps, with sometimes 50 vehicles waiting to buy gas, I am OK with paying $5 a gallon for gasoline. Waiting in line on even/odd days linked to even/odd license plates to buy a maximum of 10 gallons was the reality when the United States was hit with the oil embargo back in 1974. Be happy you can pull up to the pump and fill up the tank.

