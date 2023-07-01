LETTER: Behold, the soaring Biden economy

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the NH 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River to promote infrastructure spending Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sleepy Joe Biden? If the economy continues for the rest of the first four years of the Biden administration as it has so far, that administration will have the best economic history of any administration in the past 100 years. On all fronts, the Biden economy has performed exceedingly well — on the markets, on jobs, on sales, on housing, on international competition. You name the index, and Mr. Biden is doing very well. And the prospects going forward are also very strong, with the Biden administration making the financial investments for the future in infrastructure, in climate change, in technology.

Republicans are so flummoxed by these facts that instead of owning up to them, they are now trying to spin the tale that the statistics are fictitious, the economic news fake. This will be the next big lie. But like the prior lies, its value will be limited.