LETTER: Being a landlord isn’t a picnic

Ah, the trope of greedy landlords.

I have been a landlord in Las Vegas since 1996. I currently have four rentals but have had as many as 10. During that period I have evicted all of seven tenants. All of them:

1. Knew they didn’t have the rent money and waited for me to evict them because they could live for free during the eviction process. In any other business, that would be stealing.

2. Trashed the house because they were mad that I was evicting them for non-payment. In two cases it cost me more than $10,000 to repair the homes. In one case, the tenant left the kitchen faucet running, which flooded the house.

It costs me a minimum of $500 to complete the filings, not just the $71 filing fee. And I don’t have the money to hire a lawyer, so I do it myself. If you don’t make your car payment, the car gets repossessed. Why is this any different?