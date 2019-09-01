95°F
Letters

LETTER: Benefits of tailgating at new Raider stadium may be overstated

Wick McLaren St. George, Utah
August 31, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Richard Velotta’s recent article on tailgating before Raiders games omitted one important thing. Exhibition games are in August, when the temperature is above 100 degrees. September temperatures are in the 90s. Add in the heat from the asphalt parking lot, and you’re talking oven-like conditions.

There is one benefit to the heat: It won’t be necessary to bring your grill. You can use the hood of your car to cook your burgers and brats.

