Letters

LETTER: Bernie and AOC hit Las Vegas

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greet the crowd duri ...
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., greet the crowd during a rally at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah
March 29, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Bernie Sanders and AOC were recently in Las Vegas on their More Free Stuff Tour, calling for free health care and free college. They never did mention how they planned to pay for it or dig us out from our ballooning national debt. The IRS says you could take every dollar billionaires make each year and it wouldn’t pay for the free stuff, much less help pay our debt.

They used to call for a $15 an hour minimum wage. Now that this a growing reality, they are upping the ante to $17. Won’t that cause inflation?

Remember when Bernie used to denigrate “millionaires and billionaires”? Then people found out he was a multi-millionaire. Now just billionaires are his target.

It is interesting that when he and fellow Democrats call for people to fight, that’s acceptable. But if Mr. Trump says “fight,” they claim that’s anarchy.

Wick McLaren St. George, Utah

Your March 19 front page encapsulates the sad state of affairs in this country.

Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Southern Nevadans have some real “winners” among our elected officials. The City Council in the Badlands case cost us $626 million and Mr. Jones could well be said to singlehandedly have cost us the $80 million.

