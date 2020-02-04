LETTER: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren attack economy for the privileged

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (AP Photos)

I don’t understand how you can equate victimhood, dependency, lack of initiative or helplessness with dismissing personal accountability (Thursday editorial). They are individual issues. All of the ideas from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders simply create programs that are used by everyone and paid for by everyone. There’s nothing free about them, and they don’t promote a lackadaisical culture.

What we have now is an economy that is privileged. You can get health care and higher education only if you have the money. We are a strong country already paying for social programs such as the military, fire and police departments, billions in foreign aid, etc. And the biggest nonproductive social program of all involves huge tax cuts for the ultra-rich and corporations when most of our people live paycheck-to-paycheck. It will make capitalism stronger if we educate and heal all of our people.