LETTER: Bernie Sanders is correct

Bernie Sanders unveils affordable housing plan (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Bernie Sanders is right. Our government has failed us. For 40 years, our government refused to invest in infrastructure, failed to address our inadequate health care system, failed to address the high cost of education and allowed inequality to grow to levels not seen since the Great Depression. Sen. Sanders tapped into the frustration and anger of the American people. I understand why so many are so angry, but America prefers happy warriors.

If Sen. Sanders fails and Joe Biden becomes the Democratic nominee, he must offer “revolutionary” plans to fix our health care system, our education system, our environment and our economy. Solving those problems will take significant investments. But those revolutionary changes can be presented in a positive way by focusing on jobs for the working class and profits for business owners while building a better America for our children. They don’t have to be sold as an angry attack against capitalism.

If Mr. Biden wants to go back to the old ways of government, we will get the same old results, and we will be having these same arguments again in 2024. By then it may be too late to save our planet, our democracy and our country. America needs a revolution, a peaceful one we all can support.