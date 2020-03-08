LETTER: Bernie Sanders would fix our broken system

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In response to Victor Joecks’ March 1 commentary “Raising your children with Bernie’s values would ruin them”:

I’ve never heard such idiotic nonsense. Bernie is talking about basic human needs, not frivolous wants. How you can equate a child wanting to use an occupied swing at a park to fixing a broken health care system or education for everyone?

I believe our current system is economically destructive and dangerous, promoting privileged values that are morally wrong. So let’s keep our current system, giving huge tax breaks to the rich while we have people sleeping on the street, promoting greed by having insurance middlemen in our medical system, promoting socialism by giving subsidies to farmers and profitable corporations because of failed economic policies and finally killing the planet by ignoring scientists.

The choice in the November election has never been clearer.