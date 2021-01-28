LETTER: Betsy Ross flag in view at Biden inauguration

Colin Kaepernick. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

I found it interesting that the Betsy Ross flag was prominently displayed in The Associated Press Capitol photograph of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris inauguration on page 11A of the Jan. 21 Review-Journal.

Isn’t this the same flag that the Colin Kaepernick and woke Nike found so offensive that it warranted public apologies and a product cancellation?

Perhaps the new administration’s mantra should be “hypocrisy.” Or do they even know the definition of the word?

I’m waiting to hear the outrage and see the protests.