LETTER: Beware of Artificial Intelligence

Short of banning electricity, I doubt there is any way to avoid the machines becoming our masters.

A few years from now (if we’re still around), we’ll look back on today and think: Artificial Intelligence risks were way underestimated.

As a famous ball player once remarked: “It’s hard to make predictions, especially about the future.” But I think it’s very likely that no one person knows the full extent of AI development today. The key to understanding AI danger is to understand that soon the machines will learn to program themselves. How difficult can it be? People do it. Once that happens, the human game is over.

