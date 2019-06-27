86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Beware of fascism

Juan N. Valdez Las Vegas
June 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Ran into this from a progressive catalog, Northern Sun: “Early warning signs of fascism. Powerful and continuing nationalism, distain for human rights, identification of enemies as a unifying cause, supremacy of the military, rampant sexism, controlled mass media, obsession with national security, religion and government intertwined, corporate power protected, labor power suppressed, distain for intellectuals and the arts, obsession with crime and punishment, rampant cronyism and corruption, fraudulent elections.”

Then I read Wayne Allyn Root’s column in Sunday’s Review-Journal. He writes about a plan to “make America American again” and lists 10 proposed executive orders to “stop illegal immigration.” Coincidence?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: ‘What’s a dean?’
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

I know well about deans in higher education, but I’ve never heard of a dean in K-12. So I assumed “dean” was a new title for “assistant principal.”

LETTER: The mystery of environmental NIMBYism
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

The very people who claim we are destroying the planet and must get off fossil fuels are the ones who fight the attempts to do just that.