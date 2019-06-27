LETTER: Beware of fascism

Wayne Allyn Root writes about a plan to “make America American again” and lists 10 proposed executive orders to “stop illegal immigration.” Coincidence?

Ran into this from a progressive catalog, Northern Sun: “Early warning signs of fascism. Powerful and continuing nationalism, distain for human rights, identification of enemies as a unifying cause, supremacy of the military, rampant sexism, controlled mass media, obsession with national security, religion and government intertwined, corporate power protected, labor power suppressed, distain for intellectuals and the arts, obsession with crime and punishment, rampant cronyism and corruption, fraudulent elections.”

Then I read Wayne Allyn Root’s column in Sunday’s Review-Journal. He writes about a plan to “make America American again” and lists 10 proposed executive orders to “stop illegal immigration.” Coincidence?