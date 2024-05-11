69°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Beware of GOP plans for Social Security, Medicaid

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
LETTER: National popular vote presidential polls are meaningless
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, right, meets with Ziad al-Nakhleh, the head of Palest ...
LETTER: Why aren’t Palestinians rising up against Hamas?
Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the kangaroo courts
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Not politically motivated?
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
May 10, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In your Tuesday editorial, “Report once again emphasizes the need for entitlement reform,” you point out that the report suggests a necessity for entitlement reform despite not explicitly stating it at this moment. It mentions that Social Security has shown improvement and is stable for the next 11 years, with Medicare also showing slight improvement. Given these factors, it’s understandable that neither presidential candidate need address this issue.

Interestingly, the Republican Party itself has delved into this matter. Following the last midterm elections, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell publicly criticized fellow Republican Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a plan to address this issue. McConnell argued that the plan may have contributed to the GOP’s losses in the Senate and nearly losing the House.

It’s uncertain whether Sen. Scott revised his plan following Sen. McConnell’s comments. At the time, however, he advocated for the “sunset” or elimination of all federal programs, including Social Security and Medicare. Both programs were initially established by the Democratic Party.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump and the kangaroo courts
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

The objective is to show that Mr. Trump is not a nice person, and with biased judges and juries, the verdicts are already determined.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LETTER: ID needed to pick up hair spray
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

I cannot comprehend why identification is not required to vote in Nevada, yet it is required to pick up hair spray.

AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah
LETTER: Student protesters leave behind a mess
Shirlee Yunker Las Vegas

Those arrested on campus for breaking the law should be given a choice: Thirty days in jail and a criminal record or a garbage bag and gloves.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Blake Shelton: Strip event ‘the fanciest thing I’ve ever been to’
recommend 2
Slaying victim’s body found tied and wrapped with a tarp, Las Vegas police say
recommend 3
Aces standouts detail road to recovery from foot injuries
recommend 4
2 Metro officers suffer minor injuries in northwest valley crash
recommend 5
Palo Verde pounds past Coronado for region softball title — PHOTOS
recommend 6
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about roster, free agents