Letters

LETTER: Beware of the newest “ism”: corporatism

Ian Gecker Las Vegas
January 29, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
An Amazon distribution center at 6001 E. Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
An Amazon distribution center at 6001 E. Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In college, I took a history course on the “isms” of the world: socialism, communism, fascism, capitalism and to which I now add “corporatism.” Corporatism is the confluence of large global corporations joined to social and media companies and further joined to so-called progressive government to stifle free speech and to dictate what we read, see, hear, think and believe.

Examples: A national publisher (Simon & Shuster) owned by a media company (CBS) refuses to publish a U.S. senator’s book because he was a Trump supporter. A social media company (Twitter, owned by Google) bans a president for life from using its communication service, and the government stands by and watches these violations of anti-trust laws and fairness in support of leftist ideology in order to further thwart our First Amendment rights under a Constitution that guarantees us freedom of expression.

Want to know how socialism, communism and fascism got started? Look around, folks, and get “woke.” It’s happening here in America. Do we learn from history or repeat it?

