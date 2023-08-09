LETTER: Beware of tricky right-wing columnist

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Victor Davis Hanson is an articulate conservative whose column appears most Sundays in the Review-Journal. He is also a notorious Donald Trump and Jan. 6 apologist. On July 30, he had an interesting article about predicting the front-runners in the 2024 race for president. In this commentary, among all the opinion, he states that “the Trump prosecutions would never have gone ahead had he not run for the presidency a third time” and that “the left’s weaponization of the legal system is playing with fire.”

Mr. Hanson throws in these right-wing statements as though they were facts. In fact, they are lies. How can this country not prosecute a man who lost the election and desperately tried several different ways to to stay in power? Mr. Trump needs to be held accountable for his attempted coup. And readers of Mr. Hanson’s columns should be warned that he often employs this technique of injecting right-wing lies into an otherwise sensible essay.