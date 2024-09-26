85°F
Letters

LETTER: Beware the Harris ‘opportunity economy’

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Joseph C. Schillmoeller Las Vegas
September 25, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for her new “opportunity economy.” But what is an “opportunity economy” run by the economically illiterate Ms. Harris?

You will have the opportunity to pay $6 to $7 for a gallon of gas. You will have the opportunity to see how the food stamp system works. You will have the opportunity to work three part-time jobs instead of one full-time job. You will have the opportunity to experience the wonderful health care system known as Medicaid. Finally, you will have the opportunity to see prices in the grocery aisle jump by another ghastly 20 percent in the next few years — all while having the fraudsters on the left tell you the economy is “working for all.”

A vote for Ms. Harris’ “opportunity economy” is a vote for poverty and despair. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for prosperity and the real opportunity to make your life better. Which shall you choose?

