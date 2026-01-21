LETTER: Beyond our means

Your Jan. 13 editorial on the debt (“Congress inflicting ‘irreversible economic damage’”) was, for the most part, on target. The United States cannot continue to live well beyond its means. But directly below your editorial was a commentary by Rich Lowry “Yes, we need a $1.5 trillion defense budget.” The increase in defense spending was requested by President Donald Trump. This would be a 50 percent increase. How does anyone reconcile these two directly opposed ideas?