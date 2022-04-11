LETTER: Bickering on the Clark County School Board

Seems the more people on such a board, the more dissension.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

When the powers that be decided to increase the Clark County School Board from five members to seven members, I said it would never work. Seems the more people on such a board, the more dissension. And the more people involved, the more diverse opinions they have.

I realize there are more than 300,000 students in the district, but that should be considered in any discussion by the members. Are they helping in the education of our children? Or are they looking at the “glory” in being a board member? Is what they are doing for the benefit of the students?

Seems more is never enough.