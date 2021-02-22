LETTER: Bicyclists don’t own the road

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones shows a lack of common sense in pushing a law that favors bicycles on roads that are built for motorized vehicle traffic (Wednesday Review-Journal). Who is to say how much space is not enough when allowing cyclists to hold up traffic because their egos won’t allow them to accept that the bike lane is enough room? Why should traffic going faster than a bike be held up for a disrespectful cyclist who will not get out of the way?

Further, why aren’t sidewalks included in the bike lane distance? They’re adjacent to the road and largely sit empty or with space enough for a cyclist to maneuver on if the road is discouraging to them. They are also easily accessible from a bike lane. At any rate, that would keep slower traffic out of faster traffic’s way, and the road was built for the faster vehicles.

The only winners in this needless rule are Mr. Jones, the citation racket and a minority of cyclists with huge heads and little bodies.