Letters

LETTER: Bicyclists don’t own the road

Brady Castleberry Las Vegas
February 21, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones shows a lack of common sense in pushing a law that favors bicycles on roads that are built for motorized vehicle traffic (Wednesday Review-Journal). Who is to say how much space is not enough when allowing cyclists to hold up traffic because their egos won’t allow them to accept that the bike lane is enough room? Why should traffic going faster than a bike be held up for a disrespectful cyclist who will not get out of the way?

Further, why aren’t sidewalks included in the bike lane distance? They’re adjacent to the road and largely sit empty or with space enough for a cyclist to maneuver on if the road is discouraging to them. They are also easily accessible from a bike lane. At any rate, that would keep slower traffic out of faster traffic’s way, and the road was built for the faster vehicles.

The only winners in this needless rule are Mr. Jones, the citation racket and a minority of cyclists with huge heads and little bodies.

THE LATEST
LETTER: Clark County Commission changes airport name
Jeannie Hook Las Vegas

Why should our county commissioners be given the right to decide that our airport’s name will be changed? Did Clark County residents vote for this?

LETTER: Vaccine priority list is becoming absurd
Don Sexton Las Vegas

Now utility workers jump ahead of 65-69 year olds? I worked more than 30 years for the phone company. Think I can qualify that way?

LETTER: Political elites scorn the ‘people’
Gary Cox Las Vegas

Once again, the political elite make a decision without any concern for what the “people” want by renaming our international airport.