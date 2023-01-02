48°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
Letters

LETTER: Biden administration butts in to Southwest Airlines business

J.J. Schrader Henderson
January 1, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Th ...
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

With the recent severe storms across the United States, Southwest Airlines has been hit hard with system disruptions and cancellations. Never letting a crisis go to waste, the Biden administration (and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in particular) have vowed to investigate the problem and make sure that travelers are “properly reimbursed” by Southwest.

Once again, the administration is quick to “investigate and compensate,” this time with a private company’s money.

I can’t wait to see the government investigation. How about we assign some of the Biden geniuses who orchestrated the Afghanistan withdrawal, the Southern border stampede, the U.S. economic destruction, inflation, the Russian hoax, attacks on our energy independence, the baby food shortage and our plummeting status on the world stage?

I would prefer that the government grandstanders get out of way and let Southwest solve the problem and develop its own system of compensation. I suspect it will be more than equitable, implemented faster and free of corruption, as opposed to any congressional hearings or mandates.

MOST READ
1
Happy New Year! Las Vegas welcomes 2023 — BLOG
Happy New Year! Las Vegas welcomes 2023 — BLOG
2
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Motorcycle rider becomes first traffic fatality of 2023
Motorcycle rider becomes first traffic fatality of 2023
4
I-15 jammed for 5th straight day at California-Nevada border
I-15 jammed for 5th straight day at California-Nevada border
5
LETTER: Banning Trump from running from office
LETTER: Banning Trump from running from office
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The DUI problem
David Lyons Las Vegas

Fund the police so they can respond in a timely manner.

More stories for you
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: Move on from Donald Trump?
LETTER: Move on from Donald Trump?
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Joe Biden against antisemitism
LETTER: Joe Biden against antisemitism
LETTER: Banning Trump from running from office
LETTER: Banning Trump from running from office
LETTER: Supreme Court correct to keep border policy in place
LETTER: Supreme Court correct to keep border policy in place