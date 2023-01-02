LETTER: Biden administration butts in to Southwest Airlines business

What will the administration geniuses do to fix the problem?

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

With the recent severe storms across the United States, Southwest Airlines has been hit hard with system disruptions and cancellations. Never letting a crisis go to waste, the Biden administration (and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in particular) have vowed to investigate the problem and make sure that travelers are “properly reimbursed” by Southwest.

Once again, the administration is quick to “investigate and compensate,” this time with a private company’s money.

I can’t wait to see the government investigation. How about we assign some of the Biden geniuses who orchestrated the Afghanistan withdrawal, the Southern border stampede, the U.S. economic destruction, inflation, the Russian hoax, attacks on our energy independence, the baby food shortage and our plummeting status on the world stage?

I would prefer that the government grandstanders get out of way and let Southwest solve the problem and develop its own system of compensation. I suspect it will be more than equitable, implemented faster and free of corruption, as opposed to any congressional hearings or mandates.