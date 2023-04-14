68°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes

Kenneth Braun Pahrump
April 13, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White Ho ...
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The GOP is fighting to slow President Joe Biden’s new war on mobile homes. Mr. Biden’s energy secretary is planning new green rules specifically for mobile homes. We Nevadans know that if you can’t afford stick-built homes, mobile homes are an affordable option. Apartment living is next to impossible with rents going sky high.

The majority of people who vote Democrat are blind to the fact that Democrats don’t care about the struggling middle class. Now the only affordable home option is going to be out of reach. The manufacturers will have to pass the cost of these insane green rules on to their buyers.

What do the Democrats want? Everyone living in tents on the street? Look at Seattle and San Francisco as the new American Dream.

THE LATEST
Election workers process mail-in ballots during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Nevada election laws are broken
Barney Wintermute Henderson

It’s broke if one does not need to show a valid ID to vote. It’s broke if one person can “harvest” a bag full of mail ballots.

LETTER: Pull up the drawbridge!
Amy Smith Henderson

There is no shortage of discussion and debate regarding our record low water resources in the valley and how to handle this most salient and pressing problem.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Defining our terms in the gun debate
G.W. Aitken Las Vegas

It would be very helpful to the discussion if gun-control zealots would include specific details in their cries for “sensible gun control” or an “assault weapons ban.”

