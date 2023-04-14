LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes

Look at Seattle and San Francisco as the new American Dream.

President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The GOP is fighting to slow President Joe Biden’s new war on mobile homes. Mr. Biden’s energy secretary is planning new green rules specifically for mobile homes. We Nevadans know that if you can’t afford stick-built homes, mobile homes are an affordable option. Apartment living is next to impossible with rents going sky high.

The majority of people who vote Democrat are blind to the fact that Democrats don’t care about the struggling middle class. Now the only affordable home option is going to be out of reach. The manufacturers will have to pass the cost of these insane green rules on to their buyers.

What do the Democrats want? Everyone living in tents on the street? Look at Seattle and San Francisco as the new American Dream.