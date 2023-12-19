LETTER: Biden administration separates families at the border

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

More than 1,100 families have been separated at the southern border by the Department of Homeland Security since September, according to news reports. And of course, DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas won’t have any figures about this and won’t know anything about it. It’ll be interesting to see how Democrats make this Donald Trump’s fault. They’ll probably blame it on a policy he put in place in 2018 that they haven’t done anything to change in the past five years so they can continue to shift the blame.