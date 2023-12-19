52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Biden administration separates families at the border

Lou Young North Las Vegas
December 18, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

More than 1,100 families have been separated at the southern border by the Department of Homeland Security since September, according to news reports. And of course, DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas won’t have any figures about this and won’t know anything about it. It’ll be interesting to see how Democrats make this Donald Trump’s fault. They’ll probably blame it on a policy he put in place in 2018 that they haven’t done anything to change in the past five years so they can continue to shift the blame.

MOST READ
1
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
2
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
3
CARTOONS: Harvard just found a new mascot
CARTOONS: Harvard just found a new mascot
4
Once prominent Hughes Center now sits nearly half empty
Once prominent Hughes Center now sits nearly half empty
5
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Here’s why Ohtani got the big bucks
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

The Dodgers are paying him that because they believe in the end that they will make more than $700 million on the deal.

More stories
LETTER: House GOP talks about impeaching Biden
LETTER: House GOP talks about impeaching Biden
LETTER: All the money in the world
LETTER: All the money in the world
LETTER: Congressional candidates and fiscal responsibility
LETTER: Congressional candidates and fiscal responsibility
LETTER: The reality of state and local government policy in Las Vegas
LETTER: The reality of state and local government policy in Las Vegas
LETTER: The BLM and local land sales
LETTER: The BLM and local land sales
LETTER: Here’s why voters don’t like Joe Biden
LETTER: Here’s why voters don’t like Joe Biden