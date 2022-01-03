34°F
LETTER: Biden again halts resumption of student loan payments

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
January 2, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
I read that the president last month took it upon himself to continue the pause on student loan payments for another 90 days. So with many, many jobs available — and the country already flooded with too much government money and too few goods and services — the recipients of $1.7 trillion in student loans can blow their money and skip employment instead of paying their obligations.

Tell me again why these economically illiterate people are running our country?

