LETTER: Biden and boneheaded energy policy

President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Someone should notify Joe Biden that our strategic oil reserve was established to cover our energy needs in case of natural or other disasters, not as a tool to make him look good after causing a situation with his boneheaded energy policies.

His plea to the Saudis to increase production, especially before our elections, made it obvious he wanted to take credit for lower gasoline prices. But they wanted no part of it. Possibly if he hadn’t given in to the Iranians so generously the results of his begging would be different.

During his presidency, Donald Trump, following considerable drainage of the reserves due to natural disasters, proposed filling them up while the cost of petroleum was cheap (less than $30 a barrel). But he got stonewalled by Chuck Schumer et al. If we would have done so, we would likely be in position to fill our needs and export some. I doubt we will see those prices again.