LETTER: Biden and crew keep bungling along

Larry Young Henderson
May 23, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate in Wilmington, Del. Black policy leaders will play a pivotal role in President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, marking one of the most diverse presidential agency review teams in history. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

If the American people are waiting for members of this administration to correct the problems they have caused, they will be waiting a long time because it is not in their capacity or interests.

Their incompetence is breathtaking, their goals suspicious and the cost to taxpayers, job seekers, entrepreneurs, students, legal immigrants, national security and the economy is burdensome and ruining the leadership role the rest of the world so badly needs from the United States.

