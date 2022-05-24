LETTER: Biden and crew keep bungling along
And the United States pays the price.
If the American people are waiting for members of this administration to correct the problems they have caused, they will be waiting a long time because it is not in their capacity or interests.
Their incompetence is breathtaking, their goals suspicious and the cost to taxpayers, job seekers, entrepreneurs, students, legal immigrants, national security and the economy is burdensome and ruining the leadership role the rest of the world so badly needs from the United States.