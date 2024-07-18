LETTER: Biden and democracy

America’s type of democracy is special in that it is achieved via the checks and balances imposed on the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

Democracy is generally defined as a government by the majority rule of the people. But America’s type of democracy is special in that it is achieved via the checks and balances imposed on the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

As noted in your Saturday Title IX editorial and in James McDonald’s recent letter to the editor, however, our democratic checks and balances have recently come under attack from a despotic executive branch that appears to resist correction.

What is surprising is that President Joe Biden continues to campaign on the theme of “saving our democracy.” As it turns out, however, it appears that, in a strange irony, he could achieve that objective by taking the advice of the majority of his followers and withdrawing his candidacy for re-election.