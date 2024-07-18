102°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Biden and democracy

President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Cenet ...
President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The cart before the horse on green energy
Tick Segerblom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What’s in a name?
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: There’s nothing wrong with Joe Biden
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
July 17, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Democracy is generally defined as a government by the majority rule of the people. But America’s type of democracy is special in that it is achieved via the checks and balances imposed on the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

As noted in your Saturday Title IX editorial and in James McDonald’s recent letter to the editor, however, our democratic checks and balances have recently come under attack from a despotic executive branch that appears to resist correction.

What is surprising is that President Joe Biden continues to campaign on the theme of “saving our democracy.” As it turns out, however, it appears that, in a strange irony, he could achieve that objective by taking the advice of the majority of his followers and withdrawing his candidacy for re-election.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The cart before the horse on green energy
Tom Mayer Las Vegas

You don’t build a house from the top down. Start by strengthening the foundational power grid and Americans may start to believe you are really serious.

Tick Segerblom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What’s in a name?
George LeMay Las Vegas

Mr. Segerblom seems to have nothing better to do than to change good established names to entertain his fancy and pat himself on the back.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
Douglas Engelhardt Las Vegas

A president appearing to suffer cognitive decline is frightening. If paranoia is also potentially present, it becomes terrifying.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Serv ...
LETTER: The Trump assassination attempt
Frank R. DiNicola Henderson

The evil enemy within kills or tries to kill the ones who are good for the country.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Serv ...
LETTER: Fight, fight, fight!
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

Instead of being in shock, a normal human reaction, or cowering behind Secret Service, he pumped his fist telling the crowd to, “Fight, fight, fight.”

Dijon Sims, left, and Steve Kendrick, right, install a new HVAC unit at Kit Herron’s home Fri ...
LETTER: Finally, an uplifting news story
Jon Gunter Las Vegas

It touched my heart to read the story of Kit Herron and her plight when she was not able to afford a new air conditioning unit

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Writer is right about Trump’s VP choice
recommend 2
COMMENTARY: Bureaucratic arrogance the downfall of administrative state
recommend 3
LETTER: Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
recommend 4
LETTER: Here’s what the presidential candidates must do to convince voters
recommend 5
LETTER: Jacky Rosen begins the deflection campaign
recommend 6
LETTER: A dangerous combination