Letters

LETTER: Biden and rising Medicare costs

Patsy Arrastia Henderson
March 1, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In response to your Feb. 23 article, “Advantage cost going up?”Let he who does not lie throw the first rock. In his State of the Union address, the president accused Republicans of planning to gut Medicare and Social Security “putting the dignity of millions of Americans who rely on these programs at risk.” Now, lo and behold, Joe Biden is targeting Medicare Advantage Plans (higher costs and reduced benefits). Shame on you, Mr. President.

