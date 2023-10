United Auto Workers members attend a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is conducting a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

I can’t help but wonder how members of the striking United Auto Workers will feel about President Joe Biden when as much as 40 percent of their members are laid off in the not-too-distant future. That’s because it takes significantly fewer workers to assemble the electric vehicles that Mr. Biden is clamoring for.

It will be interesting to see how much support the UAW gives Mr. Biden once that day approaches.