Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In regard to the July 29 Michael Ramirez cartoon on “The Shining” 2024, portraying another Biden-Trump showdown: Bring it on. Let the winner be the one who did not preside over a disaster in Afghanistan yet easily recognizes a woman and a recession when he sees one.