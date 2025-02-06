62°F
LETTER: Biden as forgettable as William Jennings Bryan

Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
February 5, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Sunday letter, Jim Veltri writes, “I can’t watch any news anymore.” Based on that statement, I would wonder if he watched any news at all during the Biden administration.

During that time, there were unprecedented money giveaways and the president’s abrogation of guarding our Southern border. There hadn’t been so many people coming in since the “open door policy” of the 1880-1920 era, which sought to increase economic growth as well as diversity. At least then, however, people were documented (e.g. Ellis Island). But as expansion began being difficult to manage, quotas took over the immigration laws and still control U.S. immigration.

Joe Biden’s money giveaways mirrored that of his idol, William Jennings Bryan, the Democrat who formulated the “easy money” policy of the unlimited coinage of silver coins. Ironically Mr. Biden’s version of easy money now gives him the edge over Mr. Bryan, a three-time presidential nominee and loser, as the most forgettable Democrat ever. Mr. Bryan closed out his career testifying for the prosecution of John Scopes in the infamous Scopes Monkey Trial for teaching evolution in public the schools.

I was stunned when I read the Thursday article regarding the cancellation of the early-bird math program for 60 students at Rogich Middle School due to “budget concerns.”

