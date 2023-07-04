99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Biden attacks ‘trickle-down’ economics

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
July 3, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

One way to spot a demagogue or an economic illiterate is the use of the term “trickle-down economics.” There is no such thing as “trickle-down economics.” It’s merely a pejorative and misleading reference to supply-side economics (which is just a counterpart to demand-side).

In his recent speech to the nation on economic policy, the president blasted this imaginary policy while touting “Bidenomics,” which other than being incoherent, apparently consists of looting the Treasury and restricting the energy supply.

MOST READ
1
Delta flight diverted to Las Vegas airport lands safely
Delta flight diverted to Las Vegas airport lands safely
2
MSG Sphere’s Exosphere to show ‘dazzling display’ on Fourth of July
MSG Sphere’s Exosphere to show ‘dazzling display’ on Fourth of July
3
Shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven leaves man dead, 2 hurt
Shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven leaves man dead, 2 hurt
4
Knights re-sign restricted free agent goalie to 1-year deal
Knights re-sign restricted free agent goalie to 1-year deal
5
Knights stay quiet as free agency begins; 3 players depart
Knights stay quiet as free agency begins; 3 players depart
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Behold, the soaring Biden economy
LETTER: Behold, the soaring Biden economy
LETTER: The Hunter Biden money trail
LETTER: The Hunter Biden money trail
LETTER: If you think the federal government spends too much …
LETTER: If you think the federal government spends too much …
LETTER: Sage advice and politics
LETTER: Sage advice and politics
LETTER: Lockdowns were necessary to save lives
LETTER: Lockdowns were necessary to save lives
LETTER: If you want to beat Biden, Trump is not your man
LETTER: If you want to beat Biden, Trump is not your man