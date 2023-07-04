LETTER: Biden attacks ‘trickle-down’ economics

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

One way to spot a demagogue or an economic illiterate is the use of the term “trickle-down economics.” There is no such thing as “trickle-down economics.” It’s merely a pejorative and misleading reference to supply-side economics (which is just a counterpart to demand-side).

In his recent speech to the nation on economic policy, the president blasted this imaginary policy while touting “Bidenomics,” which other than being incoherent, apparently consists of looting the Treasury and restricting the energy supply.