LETTER: Biden can blame himself for his low approval ratings

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Repeatedly, I have seen the concept espoused that President Joe Biden’s popularity rating would be higher if he did a better job marketing his successes.

Honestly, if you defined the leadership of our nation over the past year as a success, it would be the greatest fictional account of the century.

This extends miles past partisan politics. It is a travesty that we have elected leaders who defend the actions taken so far.

It’s time for President Joe Biden to stop blaming Donald Trump. These failures are his failures. He should be embarrassed and ashamed.