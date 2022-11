FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Excuse me, but wasn’t that President Joe Biden who was railing against “MAGA” Republicans in last September’s speech in Philadelphia? Now we see him on TV railing against “hate speech.” Make up your mind, Mr. Biden. It’s not hate speech when you make it?