Letters

LETTER: Biden confused over inflation.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
May 14, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Our president thinks inflation is no big deal. The people have more money to spend, so, inflation is not an issue, he said in a recent interview.

When Joe Biden was inaugurated, inflation was close to 1.5 percent. Within his second year in office, his reckless spending had driven inflation above 9 percent. This can’t be denied. Yet during the same interview in which he said inflation was no big deal, he said he inherited the 9 percent inflation from Donald Trump. What planet does Mr. Biden come from?

All this mismanagement has resulted in the national debt rising at a very alarming rate. Considering the whole picture of what the administration believes is important, you have to wonder: Whose side are these folks on?

