LETTER: Biden, Democrats have legislated a disaster

Thomas Kierstad North Las Vegas
August 5, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate in Wilmington, Del., in November 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Many Americans think that electing President Joe Biden was a poor choice. I personally disagree. If we continue to vote like we have — for socialists, for the liberal world order — this will be the future of America. Our Democratic president and Congress have legislated a disaster, and we haven’t seen the worst yet.

Doesn’t it seem odd that we are obviously headed in the wrong direction, yet Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Biden indicate they believe we need more of the same?

All of us are either part of the problem or part of the solution. People who choose not to vote are part of the problem.

