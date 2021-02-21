LETTER: Biden, Democrats talk about ‘path to citizenship’

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

President Joe Biden and the Democrats are touting an immigration bill that includes a “path to citizenship.” I have heard this phrase used over the past couple of decades, and I have a problem with it. America has a path to citizenship already. This path has been trod by millions of honest, hard-working immigrants. Millions. They came to this country also looking for a better life. They followed the rules, became citizens and contributed to the greatness of America.

Suddenly, this well-worn path isn’t good enough. Those in the modern Democrat party demand a shortcut. The legal path we have is not always easy, so they demand we do away with it.

This is pandering to people they hope to have as new voters, ignoring many American citizens. If you want to tweak the path we have, fine, but do not claim there is not one in place now.