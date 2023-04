FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 4, 2022, in Washington. Biden has a solution for high inflation that seems counterintuitive: Bring factory jobs back to the U.S. This challenges a decades-long argument that employers moved jobs abroad to lower their costs by relying on cheaper workers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

I found Michael Ramirez’s Wednesday editorial cartoon on Joe Biden to be in extremely poor taste. Regardless of your political proclivities, making fun of someone because they are “aging” and could possibly need mobility assistance at some point is offensive to me. I’m sure we all have family members or friends who rely on such help to safely live their lives. This is not an appropriate subject for a cartoon.