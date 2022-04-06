LETTER: Biden elevates symbolism above real problems

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It was almost comical watching as Joe Biden held a signing ceremony for passage of his anti-lynching legislation. I wonder if he actually believes a law criminalizing something that is already illegal is worth celebrating. With all the self-inflicted disasters he faces, his efforts would be better spent elsewhere.

There are still hundreds of Americans abandoned in Afghanistan. Lax border policies have weakened our security. Mr. Biden’s determination to “end fossil fuels” has restricted domestic oil production, reducing energy independence while causing energy prices to skyrocket. Reckless spending has caused out-of-control inflation. His authoritarian COVID restrictions worsened supply chain problems and damaged the education of a generation of children.

Yet Mr. Biden wastes his time on meaningless legislation. I can’t wait for the law making it illegal to burn witches at the stake. Of course, given the left’s inability to discern what a woman is, designing this law might be a task too daunting.